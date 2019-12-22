Marianne Harris (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Harris
She is survived by her sister, Giesela Cosby; son, Michael (Diane) Harris; daughter, Heidi Crumble; daughter, Ursula Rice; daughter Elisabeth (Jonathan) Webb; and by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
March 11, 1930 December 13, 2019
MARIANNE HARRIS
Marianne was born in Viernheim, Germany to Michael and Berta Burkert. While in Germany she met George Harris and they were married on November 19, 1963.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Harris; son, Bernhard Harris; sister, Elisabeth Klug and brother, Heinz Burkert.
Marianne was a talented seamstress, thoughtful, kind and adored by her family. She will be lovingly remembered.
A visitation will be held on Monday 12/23 at 10am, with service to follow at 11am, both at Swan Law Funeral Directors. A committal service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband and son.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
funeral home direction icon