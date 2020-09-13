Montoya

MARIANNE "LISA" MONTOYA

July 14, 1934

September 2, 2020

Marianne "Lisa" Montoya was called to heaven on September 2nd 2020 after a 2 year battle with cancer. She is reunited with her father, mother, sister and granddaughter.

Lisa was born in East Germany, married David W. Montoya and moved to the United States where she became a US citizen. They were married for 58 years. Lisa has three boys: David, Steven and Jonathan.

Lisa was a loving wife and mother who loved her family. Lisa enjoyed spending time with her 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Life has shown us again it's hurtful side by taking you away from us when we didn't see it coming. There's no way to make up for time lost and now gone but I hope wherever you are, you know you are truly loved and we hope you find peace and joy.

A memorial service will be held September 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 E. Fountain, Colorado Springs, CO. There will also be a viewing from 11am to 1 pm.







