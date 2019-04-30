Guest Book View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Memorial Mass 2:00 PM St. Mary's Cathedral 22 W. Kiowa Street Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

O'Brien

MARIANNE T. O'BRIEN

November 9, 1935 April 26, 2019

Born on November 9, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois to James E. and Marion Thompson. Marianne died on April 26, 2019 with elegance, peace, and her steadfast family by her side, just as she lived her remarkable life.

Marianne married the love of her life Edward J. O'Brien II (Ned) in 1958 and they used humor, poise and dignity as they took on the world together for 54 years. They mastered the creation of family, raising five uniquely beautiful children, all of whom knew they were the most important thing in her life, by a longshot. Faith and family were the cornerstones of Marianne's charmed life, followed directly by a network of very close and wonderful friends, all of which helped her meet life's challenges with strength and grace.

Demonstrating that great gifts require great risks, this big city girl from Chicago hopped a train to Denver to attended Loretto Heights College, a risk that paid off with the introduction to her husband, Ned. As a devoted wife and mother, Marianne always found a way to give of her time and talents to causes close to her heart. She quietly made an immense difference in the lives of countless people, through her random acts of kindness, generous spirit and willingness to give of her attention.

Marianne is proceeded in death by her parents, James E. and Marion Thompson, her husband Edward J. O'Brien II, son Mathew J. O'Brien, sister Barbara Seng, and brother James E. Thompson Jr. Her legacy lives on through her children, Steven J. O'Brien (Cathleen), Jennifer O. Archibald (Robert), Paul E. O'Brien (Christine) Timothy E. O'Brien (Eileen) and flawless grandchildren, Anny, Keelie, Regan, Afton, Liam, Dallas and London.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday May 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. Mary's Cathedral, 22 W. Kiowa Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to a charity with special meaning to you and your family in her honor.







