Marie A. Willy
1941 - 2020
Willy
MARIE A. WILLY
January 16, 1941 November 14, 2020
In Loving Memory of Marie A. Willy who passed from this life, to eternal life November 14, 2020.
Marie was born January 16, 1941 in Alamosa, CO. and lived her life in Colorado Springs, CO. She had been a Cosmetologist for many years and co- owner of Checker Towing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gasper M. Trujillo and Bonnie M. Trujillo, Sisters; Joan Atencio, and Genevieve Rodgers, and Brother; Louis A. Trujillo.
She is survived by her husband Jim Willy, Sons; Robert L. Ammel, and James Mark (Brenda) Willy. Grandchildren; Shelly (Ramon) Rodriguez, LaRissa Willy, Keegan Willy, Adam Kimler. Great Grandchildren; Ashton Rodriguez-Wright, Angelo Lopez, Joslyn Rodriguez. Sisters; Lila (Alonso) Abeyta, Arlene Courville, Norma (Hector) Garcia. Brothers; Henry (Juanita) Trujillo, Jasper A. Trujillo, and William (Jocelyn) Trujillo. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Church of the Ranch, 3685 Jeannine Dr Colorado Springs, CO, December 1, 2020 at 10:00AM Pastor Scotty Vaughn Officiating.
Viewing will be held at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave Colorado Springs, CO, November 30, 2020 from 4:00- 8:00PM.
2 Corinthians 5:8
We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be
Absent from the body, and to be present
With the Lord




Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 22, 2020
On behalf of TREA, the Enlisted Association, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences. May you find strength and comfort in the loving arms of our Savior.
Rev Bob Kwiatkowski
