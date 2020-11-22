WillyMARIE A. WILLYJanuary 16, 1941 November 14, 2020In Loving Memory of Marie A. Willy who passed from this life, to eternal life November 14, 2020.Marie was born January 16, 1941 in Alamosa, CO. and lived her life in Colorado Springs, CO. She had been a Cosmetologist for many years and co- owner of Checker Towing.She was preceded in death by her parents, Gasper M. Trujillo and Bonnie M. Trujillo, Sisters; Joan Atencio, and Genevieve Rodgers, and Brother; Louis A. Trujillo.She is survived by her husband Jim Willy, Sons; Robert L. Ammel, and James Mark (Brenda) Willy. Grandchildren; Shelly (Ramon) Rodriguez, LaRissa Willy, Keegan Willy, Adam Kimler. Great Grandchildren; Ashton Rodriguez-Wright, Angelo Lopez, Joslyn Rodriguez. Sisters; Lila (Alonso) Abeyta, Arlene Courville, Norma (Hector) Garcia. Brothers; Henry (Juanita) Trujillo, Jasper A. Trujillo, and William (Jocelyn) Trujillo. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Services will be held at Church of the Ranch, 3685 Jeannine Dr Colorado Springs, CO, December 1, 2020 at 10:00AM Pastor Scotty Vaughn Officiating.Viewing will be held at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave Colorado Springs, CO, November 30, 2020 from 4:00- 8:00PM.2 Corinthians 5:8We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beAbsent from the body, and to be presentWith the Lord