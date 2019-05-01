Smith
MARIE CHRISTINE SMITH
March 30, 1944 April 27, 2019
Marie Christine Smith, 72, died April 27, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born March 30, 1944 to Francis and Margaret (Sanderson) Wahlen in New Lisbon, Wisconsin.
Marie was a medical appointment clerk. She loved her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and she loved to travel.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald M. Smith; sons, Richard A. Sinde, Vincent M. (Marie Ann) Sinde, Bradley J. (Andrea) Sinde and Richard Smith; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard W. (Julie) Wahlen and Mike (Marie) Wahlen; and sisters, Karen S. Sinde and Melinda (Jim) Unyi.
Memorial Service, 2:30PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs Colorado 80909.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019