Schnurr
MARILYN A. SCHNURR
April 17, 1931 - July 27, 2019
Marilyn A. Schnurr (Marilyn Agnes Larson), born on April 17, 1931 in Eureka, California, to the late Signe M Larson and the late Ansgar C Larson, passed away at age 87 on July 27, 2018 in Palm Springs, California. She was in the Medical industry at Desert Oasis as a Marketing Assistant until retiring in 2009. Marilyn was married to the late Les Schnurr. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harvey Larson. Marilyn is survived by her close friend, Evie Walsh; her daughter, Paula Schnurr; her sons, Joe and wife, Lynn Schnurr, Steve Schnurr, and Tim and wife, Fara Schnurr; grandchildren, Samantha and husband, Randy Gaumer, Audra and husband, Mick Occhiato, Terry Schnurr, Kristen Champlin-Moreno, Samantha and husband, Travis Guthrie, Christian Schnurr, and Matthew Schnurr; 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her dogs, Punky & Baby. Marilyn enjoyed following her friends and family on social media & playing the penny slot machines (she almost always won!). Those who wish may donate in Marilyn's name to Palm Springs Animal Shelter. Friends and family members may attend the celebration of life, hosted by family, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 3825 Airport Road, Colorado Springs. Co.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019