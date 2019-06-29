Marilyn (Loncher) Farrell

Obituary
Farrell
MARILYN (LONCHER) FARRELL
July 21, 1942 - June24, 2019
Marilyn, a twenty year resident of Monument, Colorado, passed away following a long illness. She is survived by her husband David, brother Michael, two step children, two step grand-children and several nieces and nephews. She was born in Buffalo, New York and after many relocations she and her husband settled in Monument Colorado in 1999. Marilyn was a thoughtful person and a warm and loving wife with an infectious sense of humor.
She will be missed.
Published in The Gazette on June 29, 2019
