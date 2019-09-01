Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Grace (King) Fink. View Sign Service Information St Paul's United Methodist Chr 2111 Carlton Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Service 10:00 AM St. Paul's United Methodist Church (UMC) 2111 Carlton Ave. Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fink

MARILYN GRACE (KING) FINK

May 15, 1930

August 17, 2019

Marilyn peacefully departed to heaven from Colorado Springs, CO at the age of 89.

She was born Jonesboro, AK. Her parents were Mac King and Hattie Richardson. Marilyn graduated high school in Springdale, AK. After two years in Arkansas University she transferred to and received her nursing degree in Memphis, TN. After a year of working in VA Hospital in Little Rock, AK she joined the Air Force and served in Japan for four years. She met Craig Fink in Japan and they married in Little Rock, AK December 15, 1956. She followed Craig to Myrtle Beach, SC where they produced four sons, Mark, Scott, and twins Bruce and Brett. The family was raised in South Carolina, Florida and Germany, New Mexico and Colorado Springs where her husband retired in 1976.

She served as head nurse for two year at Laurel Manor Nursing center in Colorado Springs. She volunteered over 3,000 hours at Focus on the Family and Every Home for Christ.

Marilyn adored her family and leaves husband, Craig of sixty-two years. Children: Mark & Darlene, Scott & Joni, Bruce, Brett & Eileen, Grandchildren: Jason & Ann, Todd & Julia, Tara, Ryan, Jessica, Austin, Dave & Chelsey, Nick, Sarah & Amy, Great Grandchildren: Aiden, Abby, Evelyn, MacKanna

Her service will be held on September 7, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church (UMC) 2111 Carlton Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80909 with a light reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to St. Paul's UMC.





