Service Information Mountain View Mortuary 2350 Montebello Square Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80918 (719)-590-8922

Gummerson

MARILYN HOPE GUMMERSON

October 28, 1939 February 12, 2020

After a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's, Marilyn Hope Gummerson (80) went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 12, 2020.

Marilyn was born on Oct. 28, 1939 in Holdredge, NE to Harold and Elsie Larson. She was a graduate of Bob Jones University. Marilyn married Lindell (Lin) Gummerson in 1964 and they had 33 wonderful years together. During their first 12 years of marriage, Marilyn taught elementary school and influenced many young minds for the better. Then, for 21 years she and Lin owned and operated Lin-Mar Enterprises in the Kansas City area.

Along the course of her life she "adopted" three families that she cherished very much: Jason and Shana Baker and their three daughters of Gretna, NE; Rachel Hettich and her two children of Sioux Falls, SD; Anthony and Althea Klein and their two children of Colorado Springs, CO.

Marilyn also had many deeply cherished friends and care givers who all recognized her quick wit and sweet nature. She loved the people in her life without reservation which was a reflection of her love for her Lord and her solid faith.

Marilyn had such an appreciation for all things beautiful, including music, flowers and home decor. She had a decorators' touch in all that she did. She also loved to travel and took trips to AK, FL, China and Russia, to name a few.

She resided in Colorado Springs, CO for the past twelve years. Marilyn requested no service. If anyone desires to do so, gifts may be made to In Touch for Living or Focus on the Family in her name.







Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020

