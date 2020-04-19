Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Imogene Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARILYN IMOGENE WILSON

August 6, 1925 - April 4, 2020

Marilyn I. Wilson, a 65-year resident of Colorado Springs, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. She was 94.

The second daughter of Olaf L. and Teckla R. Oborg, Marilyn Imogene Oborg was born Aug. 6, 1925 in Lindsborg, Kan., "Little Sweden U.S.A." She was the granddaughter of Peter and Nellie Johnson (Oborg) and Peter and Emma Swenson, all Swedish immigrants.

Marilyn grew up in a bilingual household and attended public schools in Salina, Kan. After graduating from Salina High School, she attended the University of Kansas. While away at Lawrence, Kan., she began a lifelong affiliation with the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, which became one of her passions in life.

During her college years, Marilyn met her future husband at Salina Supply Co. She married George Lincoln "Link" Wilson on June 20, 1948 in Salina. They started a family in Salina, made a career move to Topeka, Kan., and landed their dream destination by moving to Colorado Springs in 1955.

Marilyn complemented her role as homemaker with part-time jobs as her family grew. While her children were at home, she worked in the bookstore at Colorado College and the finance office at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

A second-generation Swedish-American, Marilyn displayed a fondness for the English language. She read the newspaper daily and oftentimes finished her day by solving the crossword puzzle.

Marilyn was also a sports enthusiast. An avid golfer and bridge player, she was also a fan of team sports. Her passion ranged from Wasson High School's Thunderbird sport teams to the professionals, including the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies.

Marilyn also enjoyed travel, especially with a family member to share a vacation. A longtime member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Marilyn lived her life with a sparkling spirit that included a measure of grace, a sense of humor, and always a smile.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband George "Link" Wilson, her parents Olaf and Teckla Oborg, and her two sisters, Maxine Norburg (Topeka, Kan.) and Marjorie Bengtson (Salina, Kan.).

Surviving children include: Robert L. Wilson of Colorado Springs, Mark L. Wilson (Margaret) of Charleston, W. Va., Kenton L. Wilson (Jane) of State College Pa., Shari L. Linden (John) of Newport Beach, Calif., and Brad L. Wilson (Karen) of Denver. Eight surviving grandchildren include: Alexander Wilson, Peter Wilson, Francis Wilson, David Linden, Delanie Linden, Katharine Wilson, Kelly Wilson and Patrick Wilson.

Please direct any memorials to the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, 1025 15th St., Boulder, Colo. 80302. Memorial services will be scheduled after Coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted.





