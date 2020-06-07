Marilyn Kay (Sutton) Stoen
1946 - 2020
Stoen
MARILYN KAY (SUTTON) STOEN
11/9/1946 - 5/7/2020
Marilyn Kay Stoen
November 9, 1946 - May 7, 2020
"She sings in the sun, the wind, the rain, she's in the air you breathe with every breath you take.
She sings a song of hope and cheer, there's no more pain, no more fear.
You'll see her in the clouds above, you'll be together before long, until then, listen to her song
~Christy Ann Matine~
Survived, cherished and missed by her three daughters; Andi Chernushin, Shannon Huard, Amy Morrison and additionally by many grandchildren.
We would like Marilyn to be remembered by contributions made to The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region or National Mill Dog Rescue.



Published in The Gazette from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
