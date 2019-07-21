Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Margaret (Niehaus) Lindeman. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Pauline Chapel at the Broadmoor 2 Park Ave Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Margaret Niehaus Lindeman, a cherished 32-year resident of the Neal Ranch community at the Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, died on Friday, June 14, 2019 in the presence of Bill, her husband of 66 years, and her children. Marilyn and Bill have lived at the Palisades Assisted Living Center for the last two years.

Marilyn was born on December 3rd, 1929 in Cincinnati, Ohio to William Niehaus and Marie Haggerty Niehaus. In 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, William Lindeman, and began the adventure of serving as an Air Force fighter pilot's wife, and the mother of five children. Brigadier General Bill and Marilyn Lindeman shared 32 homes during their Air Force years, and Marilyn absolutely relished the excitement of moving to new places and making new friends and communicated that enthusiasm to her children.

Marilyn is survived by husband, Bill, daughters, Suzanne Lindeman Collins, Christie Lindeman Montgomery Luna (Angel), Cynthia Lindeman Vestuti (Ricardo), and sons, Mark William Lindeman (Mary Ann) and the Rev. Mitchell James Lindeman (the Rev. Eileen); 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Eileen Niehaus Hoffman and brothers, Chuck Niehaus (Elaine), Jack Niehaus (Ann Duddley), and Tom Niehaus (Diane).

Her Funeral Mass and Memorial Service will be at 11 AM on July 31st, in the Pauline Chapel at the Broadmoor, 2 Park Ave, Colorado Springs, followed by a reception at the Julie Penrose Hall at St Paul's Catholic Church. Private inurnment will occur at St Mary's Cathedral Columbarium.

