McAllister

MARILYN MCALLISTER

Aug 17, 1930 - April 12, 2019

Marilyn McAllister, age 88, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, and friend, passed away on April 12, 2019 in her adopted hometown of Colorado Springs. Marilyn was born in Grady, AL on August 17, 1930, to the late Theodore and Odesser (McClain) Kolb. After attending college in Tuskegee, AL, she met and married her husband, Charlie McAllister, Jr., with whom she traveled the country in fulfillment of his military service. They settled in Colorado Springs in the early 1960s, where they lived together until Charlie McAllister's passing in 1966. She then met her partner, Joe A. Brown, with whom she shared her life until his passing in 2002.

Marilyn lived life to the fullest, never afraid to stand out in a crowd and leave an impression wherever she went. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star - Heroines of Jericho, and worked for a time as a nurse. Her passion was for bowling and she beamed with pride whenever she spoke of her years traveling the states with her league, winning almost any tournament that she entered. Thanks to her infectious enthusiasm, several of her family members share her love for the game. She was a homemaker for much of her life and it is in this role that her family remembers her most fondly, for in this role she served as the rock and foundation of the family, dishing out equal portions of love and honesty that only "Granny" could provide.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and life partner, as well as her siblings: Aberdeen (Kolb) May, Elizabeth (Kolb) Harris, Samuel Kolb, and Nelson Kolb. She is survived by her children: Mable Elgaali, Barbara

Service will be held at Angelus Chapel, 1104 South Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO, 80910. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 22, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 am, followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery to follow.







1104 South Circle Drive

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

