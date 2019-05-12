Marilyn Mikki Goss

MARILYN MIKKI GOSS

78, passed May 7 at her home after illness. Survived by 4 children Michelle, Kelly (Lee), Greg, and Nicole, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sister Janet and brother Dave. Mikki was raised in Michigan, attended Henry Ford School of Nursing. She raised her family in Colorado Springs. An RN for 30 yrs. Known for her big heart and even bigger smile. She graduated from Nazarene Bible College, became an Ordained Minister and moved to Buena Vista in 1995. She traveled the US preaching and went on 5 mission trips to South Africa. Memorial Service 5/18 11am High Country Church of the Nazarene 30275 US Hwy 24 Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2019
