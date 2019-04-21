Risner
MARILYN RISNER
January 21, 1928 April 2, 2019
Marilyn Risner, 91, passed away on April 2, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Hurl Risner; survived by her two sons, Keith and Mark (Barb), and grandchildren Kelse, Weston, and Paige Risner. Full obituary may be found at www.HoranCares.com.
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019