Nicks
MARILYN SUE (CROMER ) NICKS
February 27, 1955 January 12, 2020
Marilyn Sue Cromer Nicks, age 64, passed away on Jan. 12,2020. She was born in Hanover, Pennsylvania on Feb. 27, 1955. Sue had many jobs over her years including being plant foreman at Hanover Pillowtex, manager at the Elks Club in Colorado Springs, and other jobs in the service industry, as well as being a CNA in the medical profession.
She was an avid golfer, and enjoyed playing pool, darts, and other games.
Sue loved people and knew no strangers. She was such a kind, compassionate person. She will be sorely missed by many who were fortunate enough to know her.
She is survived by her husband, Larry, 3 step children, her mother, and 6 siblings.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Savior Hospice at 4530 E. Shea Blvd. Suite 160
?Phoenix, AZ 55028.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020