RoeMarilyn grew up in Ironton, Ohio, on the edge of the Ohio river and graduated from Ironton High School. She was a professional secretary and small business manager for a large portion of her life. In 1960, she moved to Denver, Colorado, where she became an Air Force squadron secretary and met her husband Peter. They married in 1962 and spent the next 26 years following a military life with homes in Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, and Colorado Springs, before settling in the Springs.1938June 18, 2020MARILYN "SUSIE" SUE (SPECK) ROEMarilyn "Susie" Sue Roe (Speck) 82, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 after struggling six months with lung cancer.She was always a hobbyist and took great enjoyment in a half dozen different hobbies from ceramics, to tropical fish, to embroidery sewing. She developed an abiding love for parrots; however, the true focus of her interest was always ice skating, which she discovered in the 1960's, and in which she took weekly lessons until this year. She focused on ice dancing and both tested in and became a judge of the sport.In the 1990's, Marilyn got the motor home bug and together with Peter, she enjoyed 25 years of traveling through the United States.Born to Charles and Clara Speck on September 16, 1937, Marilyn is survived by her husband; Peter, sister-in-law; Lorine Speck, and nieces; Lise and Stephanie in South Carolina.She is preceded in death by both her parents and her brother, Charles.