Wampler
MARION BACKUS WAMPLER
February 13, 1927
May 3, 2019
Marion Backus Wampler, age 92, passed away on May 3, 2019. She was a resident of Colorado Springs for 48 years. She was a homemaker.
Marion was born in Washington D.C. and her family soon moved to Houston, TX. They moved back to D.C. where she attended Paul Jr High School, Calvin Coolidge High School, and Wilson Teacher's College.
Her college career was cut short by marriage to 2nd LT. Roy W. Wampler on July 6, 1949. Roy and Marion were married at Walter Reed Army Hospital Chapel. She was a powerhouse homemaker and supported Roy in all his military endeavors. She traveled with Roy to many state side assignments: the territory of Alaska, to Wiesbaden, Germany, and C.F.B. Bagotville, Quebec, Canada.
She enjoyed many hobbies; sewing, and tole painting were her favorites. She also enjoyed ceramics, bowling, and bridge.
Marion is survived by her devoted loving husband; her 4 children: Phoebe, Randy, Eric, and Lisa; 7 grandchildren: Ted, Seth, Chuck, Katie, Allie, Drew, and Sydnee; 4 great grandchildren: Lena, Harlee, Calvin, Eric Roy, and one boy TBD; and spouses Mel, Tere, Tina, Liz, Damian, and Jake.
She was preceded in death by her father Raymond Backus, mother Vera Suggs, and sister Bettie Tomlinson.
A service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., followed by a reception at the Olympian Plaza Reception Center, 975 S. Union Blvd. Inurnment will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019