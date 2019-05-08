Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Arlene Westbay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Westbay

MARJORIE ARLENE WESTBAY

August 5, 1935

May 3, 2019

Marge Westbay was born in Greeley, Colorado, August 5th 1935 and died Friday May 3, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters; Anne (Phil Marshall) and Kirsten Cortez (Rick Mayersky), four grandchildren; Megan and Daniel Cortez, and Dustin and Brandon Marshall, and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick Westbay.

Marge graduated from Greeley High School in 1953 where she was FAA queen, band member, and held officer roles in student government and numerous clubs. She graduated from Colorado State University with a BA in 1957 and received a MA from University of Colorado, Colorado Springs in 1974.

Marge had three loves, her career, volunteer service and most importantly her family.

She started her teaching career and passion for middle school kids as an English, Social Studies and PE teacher at West Junior High School in Colorado Springs. After 14 years of teaching, coaching track, and counselling, she began her administrative career as an Assistant Principal at East Junior High in 1977. She became Principal at Holmes Junior High in 1984 and continued through 1992. She concluded her education career as an Executive Director until her retirement in 1993. She received the Charles M Gaul award in 1993 for her outstanding leadership, enthusiasm and selfless commitment to public education.

Giving back to the community through volunteering brought Marge great joy. She served on the Park and Rec Advisory Board, Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, Bethel College Board of Trustees and the Pioneer Museum. She was member and past president of Assistance League and the Friends of the Pioneer Museum. She was also a 63 year member and past president of P.E.O..

Reading was always Marge's hobby, escape, relaxation and leaning tool. She had a lifelong love of animals, her summers in Gunnison and looked forward to seeing Pikes Peak every morning. She never had a bigger smile than when she would see grandchildren and great children.

She was very important part of the Colorado Springs community and her presence will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum, Assistance League of Colorado Springs or P.E.O in the name of Marge Westbay. A celebration of Marge's life will be held at Johnny's Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada, Saturday May 11th from 12:00 to 2:30.







