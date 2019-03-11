Euken
Margie is survived by her children, Scott (Nancy) Euken, Donna (Bruce) Tabberson and Phil (Shelley) Euken, 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
August 24, 1927 February 21, 2019
MARJORIE KATHERINE (LOWRY) EUKEN
Marjorie Katherine (Lowry) Euken passed away February 21, 2019 at home in Colorado Springs, Colorado surrounded by her family. She lived in the area since 1994.
Margie was born August 24, 1927 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Laura (Samuelson) and Everett Lowry. She received her Bachelors and Nursing Degree from University of Iowa. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and a Hawkeye cheerleader. She married her sweetheart Lyman on September 16, 1950 and they enjoyed 66 years together.
Margie loved the Lord and lived her faith in all aspects of life whether as a nurse, a wife, a mother or working at her husbands commercial glass company. She enjoyed being a part of LWML, Altar Guild, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and loved hosting bible studies for youth at her home. Many weekends you could find young teachers and church workers enjoying a home cooked meal with her family.
A memorial service will be held in Margie's honor Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Lutheran; 4125 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80909.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be written to Holy Cross Lutheran in support of Pastor Omar in Lepaterique, Honduras.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
4125 Constitution Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019