Kennedy
MARJORIE "MAGGIE" KENNEDY
February 14, 1934 - August 17, 2019
Marjorie (Maggie) Kennedy, 85, peacefully went the Lord on August 17, 2019 in Thornton, CO. She was born February 14, 1934 in Afton, Iowa to Neal and Ethel White.
Maggie was an incredible woman - wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & friend. Her family will always remember a beautiful person, inside and out, always giving and loving.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Patty & JP Hricak, Jack & Pat Kennedy, Judy Kennedy, Van & Kathy Kennedy, Rinthea & Tom Murphy; grandchildren, Eric & Shawn Hricak, Jason & Jessica Hricak, Donavan Kennedy, Ashlee Kennedy, Matt & Regina Carlson, Brett & Kate Carlson, Mike & Christine Puckett, Rocky & Sarah Nolan, Tommy & Pam Nolan, Michelle & Eddie Day and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donavan, her parents and her granddaughter Katie Kennedy.
For the rest of Maggie's story please visit www.cappadonafh.com
A funeral service will be on Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 at Cappadona Funeral Home. The viewing will be from 10:30 to 11:30 am and the service at 11:30 am.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019