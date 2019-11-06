Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Miller Moran. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home 16151 Lancaster Hwy Charlotte , NC 28277 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Moran

MARJORIE MILLER MORAN

May 11, 1943

October 26, 2019

Mrs. Moran, 76, of Indian Land, SC, passed away on October 26, 2019 at Atrium Health in Pineville, NC.

Marjorie was born May 11, 1943 in Waynesboro, PA to the late James and Rose Miller. She was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Edward Bowling and Ralph Moran.

She graduated from James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg, PA, and then attended a vocational school for medical administration. Marjie spent many years staying at home raising her two sons and then worked in the electrophysiology field, to finish her career. Marjie lived in many places, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona, and South Carolina. Marjie enjoyed traveling, hiking, skiing, interior design, attending church and supporting her grandchildren's sporting and school events. Marjie also volunteered her time visiting the elderly at Alzheimer's centers, and supported numerous charities.

She is survived by her sons, Kurt Bowling and wife, Cheryl Bowling of Indian Land, SC, and Stephen Bowling of Santa Clara, CA; brother, Michael Miller, and his wife, Sharlon Miller of Indian Land, SC; sisters, Elissa Derrickson and Elaine Miller; and grandchildren, Morgan, Katherine, Samantha and Zane Bowling.

A Mass of Christian burial will held at a later date at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. There will also be a memorial service near Mercersburg, PA in the Spring of 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .

Arrangements are in care of Heritage Funeral Home, Ballantyne Chapel.





