Abbott

MARJORY R. ABBOTT

November 18, 1922 January 4, 2019

Marjory Reid Abbott, 96, long time resident of Manitou Springs, Colorado, passed away on January 4, 2019, after a short illness. Her family plans a celebration of life in her beloved Colorado mountains this summer. Marge was born in Colorado Springs on November 18, 1922 to W. Lewis and Helen R. Abbott. Her father was a professor at Colorado College and her mother was a founding member of many civic and community organizations, including the League of Women Voters Colorado Chapter. Marge remained active in these same groups until her death. The family lived in the North End where their home is still known as "the Abbott house". She attended Steele Elementary School, and alternated between Philadelphia's George School and Colorado Springs during her high school years.

Marge graduated from Colorado College in 1944 then continued her education at the University of Pennsylvania becoming an Occupational Therapist. She started her career in Walla Walla, Washington working there for 2 years. Marge returned home to Colorado, and her mother, after the unexpected death of her father. Soon thereafter she and her mother moved to California where Marge attained her master's degree in early education from Mills College. She enjoyed working as a kindergarten teacher at Chandler Tripp School for physically disabled children in San Jose, California for a few years before being promoted to principal of the school. A position she held for 25 years before retiring and returning to her home state of Colorado. While at Chandler Tripp Marge was responsible for many innovations and improvements in providing disabled children with quality education, including structural modifications to buildings, field trips and even taking groups of children on trips as far away as Hawaii! One of her great joys was to be invited to California by her former Chandler Tripp staff for a reunion held in her honor.

While in California Marge continued her love of outdoors and nature by hiking, skiing, and sailing around the Bay area in her little sailboat. But every summer she returned to Colorado to spend time with her family and friends in her beloved Colorado mountains birding, hiking, picnicking, and camping. Her love for the mountains inspired her, and her entire family, throughout her life. She never turned down an opportunity to go for a hike, a picnic, or a drive in the mountains.

After retiring and returning to Colorado, Marge spent many hours enjoying her hobbies of woodworking and gardening. Every Christmas Marge's family would all receive one of her amazing wooden creations - usually in the form of another devilish puzzle. In the summer she gardened for many friends and neighbors as well as tending to her own beautiful yard.

Marge had a passion for travel and visited over 75 countries on 6 continents (although regretted never making it to Antarctica). She enjoyed seeing new places and learning about other cultures around the world, always prepared with her camera and binoculars. As an avid photographer Marge documented her travels with thousands of slides, and enjoyed sharing these with family and friends.

Although Marge never married she was devoted to her niece and nephews, Margaret, Peter, Tim, and Steve McKeever, their spouses and children, as they were to her. She enjoyed the love and support of her second family as well, the Joneses. Jean Armstrong Jones and Marge met in kindergarten and remained best friends for 91 years until Jean's death in 2016; often hiking together on the trails of Colorado and enjoying a challenging game of Mahjong. Marge was always welcomed into the family for dinners and holidays and was especially close to Jean's children Jerry Jones and wife Julie, Emily Snyder, Marj and MiRobin Webster, and Jean's grandchildren who all came to think of Marge as a grandmother.

Marge was incredibly determined and very independent, a loving, caring, devoted person who will be greatly missed by family, and so many friends.

A special thanks to Margaret and her husband Ron New for their many years of care and support of Marge.

The family asks that donations be made to the Trails and Open Space Coalition of Colorado or Colorado College.





