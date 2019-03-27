Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark A. Pieffer. View Sign

MARK A. PIEFFER

October 24, 1948 March 22, 2019

Mark A Pieffer, DM (Ret Lt Col)

Born in Springfield, Ohio, October 24, 1948. Died in Colorado Springs, Colorado, March 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents Jack E. Pieffer, Lois E. (Reedy) Pieffer, and brother Marvin G. Pieffer.

Mark is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bridget (Dillon), sons Matthew, Aaron and Gina (Magistrelli), and Dillon and Melissa (Chaney). Eight loving grandchildren, Savannah, Rex, Isaiah, Emmie, Molly, Eliza, Jack, Ayla, and great grandchild Serana. He will also be missed by his sister, Marcia (Pieffer) Hart of Springfield, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark was a graduate of Springfield South High School, Central State University, awarded his Masters Degree from University of Richmond and earned his doctorate degree at Colorado Technical University.

Mark served his country with great honor and pride as an Army Infantry Officer for 23 years and retired as Lieutenant Colonel.

After retirement, he worked for Colorado Technical University in several capacities from Adjunct Professor to President of the Denver Campuses. He retired as Associate Dean for Trident University.

Mark had such a positive influence on everyone around him. He touched and impacted so many lives. He definitely left this place better than he found it. He enjoyed traveling with the love of his life, a great beer, a good football and baseball game.

Mark was a true believer in hard work, leadership, education, and doing the right thing even when no one is looking.

The viewing and service will be on Thursday morning the 28th from 9am - 11:00 am at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Colorado Springs. The burial service will be with Military Honors at Pikes Peak National cemetery at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The or the .



He will be greatly missed.







