DR. MARK ALLEN KARLA

May 18, 1974 - July 1, 2019

Mark Allen Karla was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania May 18, 1974 and died on July 1, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. He was a graduate of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine.

Mark was a life-long fan of all Pittsburgh sports, even after moving to Colorado in 2000. He cared for patients at Commerce City Family Dental in Commerce City, Colorado until his death. Mark loved being a father, throwing epic parties, sharing a good glass of wine, the Dave Matthews Band, and spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Alison, two-year-old daughter, Isabelle (known to all as Izzy), mother, Marilyn, sisters Debra Houck and Kimberly Black, parents-in-law John and Janet Suthers, and so many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Allen.

Mark traveled to India in 2014, 2015 and 2018 to provide dental care to underserved populations in and around Kolkata. At the time of his passing, he was organizing a golf tournament through the FLUME Foundation to raise funds for teacher housing at a school in a rural village outside Kolkata.

A memorial service will take place in Johnstown, Pennsylvania at Locust Grove Church on Saturday, July 13th. A celebration of life will be held in Denver, Colorado in the future.

Contributions in Mark's memory to Isabelle Karla's 529 College Savings Plan can be made by check payable to "Scholars Choice," with Isabelle Karla in the memo line, mailed to CC Coaching and Consulting, 5595 South Sycamore Street, Littleton, CO 80120.

Contributions to the FLUME Foundation to support Mark's work in India can be made to:





