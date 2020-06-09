DeLouise

MARK GEORGE DELOUISE

September 1, 1956 May 25, 2020

Mark George DeLouise, 63, of Colorado Springs, Co, passed away May 25, 2020.

Mark was born in White Castle, La on September 1, 1956. He graduated from Redemptorist High School in 1973 and later furthered his education with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Southeastern Louisiana University, a Bachelor's degree in secondary education at Louisiana State University, and a Master's degree in computer science at University of Phoenix.

Mark was married to Ruth Mendoza DeLouise on December 29, 1984.

He had a long career in pharmaceutical sales for Warner Lambert before enriching the lives of thousands of individuals through secondary and post-secondary education at many places including, Woodlawn High School and Watson High School.

He was a member of the Renegades Bowling team of Baton Rouge and coached wrestling and bowling at Woodlawn High School. He loved road trips, sight-seeing, nature hikes, good Cajun seafood, and Sunday dinners with his family. Most importantly, he was selflessly compassionate in helping anyone in need.

Mark was preceded in death by his son Christopher DeLouise and his father Lucien George DeLouise. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 35 years Ruth DeLouise; loving children John DeLouise, Steven DeLouise, Elizabeth Mendoza, and Joe Mendoza. His mother Gertrude Leggio DeLouise, sisters Marla DeLouise Gibbens (Marc) and Michelle DeLouise Williams (Joe), Uncle Dr. Vincent Leggio and Aunt Lucille Distefano, Aunt Toody Leggio, Aunt Concetta DeLouise, Aunt Carolyn DeLouise, and an extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church 6455 Brook Park Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 on Friday, June 12th at 1pm. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at 2350 Montebello Square Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80918. Our family would like to thank all who cared for Mark and who have shown support for our family during these difficult times.







