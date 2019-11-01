Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark H. Scott. View Sign Service Information First Lutheran Church 1515 N Cascade Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Memorial service 1:00 PM First Lutheran Church 1515 N. Cascade Ave Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Scott

MARK H. SCOTT

January 30, 1951 September 29, 2019

Mark Humbert Scott of Colorado Springs, passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2019 at his home. He was born in Holland, Michigan, on January 30, 1951, to John Melville Scott and Jean Humbert Scott.

Mark married Barb, the love of his life, on March 25, 2009, on the island of Kauai, in Hawaii. He is survived by his wife, Barb Heist, and his stepchildren Brian and Aimee, all of Colorado Springs. He is also survived by his sister Jean Dugan, of Ada, Michigan, sister-in-law Carol Scott, of Nokomis, Florida, nephew John Scott (wife Angie and sons William and Owen), of Grosse Point, Michigan, nephew Steven Dugan (wife Tyee and daughters Camille and Audrey), of San Francisco, California, niece Karen Dugan Bylsma (husband Dan and daughters Ella, Anna and Maya) of LaGrange, Illinois, cousin, Carol Reister of Houston, Texas, and cousin Betty Augustensen, of Brick, New Jersey. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers David Scott, and John "Jack" Scott.

Mark graduated from Creston High School, Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1969. In 1973 he graduated from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, with a degree in business. After graduation Mark was employed for many years with Life Savers Candy Company in Holland, Michigan. After corporate life he moved to Colorado Springs in 1999. He then started his tree farm and landscape business and worked until his death.

Mark loved to fish, play golf, travel and watch his beloved Broncos. His greatest passion tho, was taking a yard of a brand new home and making it into something spectacular. His designs and work are all around Colorado Springs.

There will be a memorial service for Mark held at First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 1:00pm.

Springtime was always Mark's time to shine.





