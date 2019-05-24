Tandy
He deeply loved his family and wife of 36 years, Carla, and his children Tara, Jessica and Caitlyn. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, numerous cousins and relatives, and his brother, Steve.
March 5, 1951
MARK HARRISON TANDY
May 21, 2019
Mark was born in Waterloo, Iowa, to his parents Raymond and Dorothy, which preceded him in death. He loved camping, fishing, hunting and had great reverence and respect for nature, all animals, and the great outdoors. He owned and operated Mr. Stump Tree Service for over 40 years until he retired 3 years ago.
He had a good, kind, gentle heart, and was quick with a pun or a corny joke. He was a thinker and a tinker, and loved fixing things and making them work, and he was good at it. He believed in giving people second chances, and was nice, and respectful to everyone he met.
He will be forever missed and loved, and forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2019