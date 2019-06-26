Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark James Keenan Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Keenan, Sr.

MARK JAMES KEENAN, SR.

January 2, 1957 June 5, 2019

On June 5, 2019, Mark James Keenan, Sr., 62, was called home to his Heavenly Father. Mark succumbed to his battle with Parkinson's at his home while being surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 2, 1957 in Schenectady, New York to Joseph Keenan and Rita DiCocco who both predeceased him. He graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1976 and went on to attend Albany Business College where he graduated with an Associates in Business. Mark then moved to Bangor, Maine to further his education where he attended Husson College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. In 1984, Mark joined the United States Army where he served as a Track Vehicle Mechanic for over six years. He and his family loved Colorado Springs so much that following his years in the Army he stayed and pursued a career as a driver at TCC, a bus driver for Colorado Springs School District 2, all while running his own business "Big Mark and Sons".

Mark had a passion for life which showed through his love of animals, singing barbershop, riding his Harley, and spending quality time with family. Mark was often noted for his passion, love and authenticity. Additionally, Mark's adventurous attitude often took him and his Harley wherever the road went. He spent much of his life making others around him smile and pushing them to be their best. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church where he continued to expand his relationship with God. Mark will be greatly missed; for a shining light has left this world.

He leaves his wife of forty years, Cynthia (Kaufmann); his sons, Mark, Jr. (Gabriela Romaro-Keenan) and Christopher (Reina Soto); his daughters, Amy and Mary (Frank O'Laughlin); and eight grandchildren.

Graveside Service, 11:00AM, Monday, September 16, 2019, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark's memory to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.







Published in The Gazette on June 26, 2019

