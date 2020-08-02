1/1
Mark Westfall
1949 - 2020
Westfall
MARK WESTFALL
April 12, 1949
July 24, 2020
Mark Westfall, 71, of Colorado Springs, passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning, July 24, 2020. He was under hospice care for multiple cancers.
Mark Alan Westfall was born on April 12, 1949 in Detroit, the son of Gordon Alvin Westfall and Helen Louise Haworth Westfall. He was a graduate of Cody High School and the served in the US Army. After an Honorable Discharge in 1971, he enrolled in Detroit's Society of Arts and Crafts.
Mark was an incredible artist. Regardless of the project size, he devoted all of his skills and attention to detail, to produce a work of art that would fulfill the expectations of even the most discerning person. He used airbrush, watercolors and acrylics to paint on vehicles, canvas, barn wood, old fence pieces, murals, and custom signs. His works grace many homes and businesses across the country.
Mark is survived by his sister, Sandy Dickson (John); cousins, Dan (Laurie) and Terry (Denny); nieces and great nieces, Carly, Megan, Everly and Kennedy; and a great-nephew, Aiden, all of the Detroit Area. He is also survived by Sarah Carr, his best friend of 36 years, caregiver and roommate; as well as a plethora of loving friends. He also leaves behind FraidyCat, to comfort Sarah. Mark was preceded in death by his Mother and Father.
Because of COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
To see Mark's full story and updated service information, please visit www.cappadonafh.com.




Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
