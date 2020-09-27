VANDERWALKER

MARLA ANN VANDERWALKER

October 28, 1940 August 22, 2020

MARLA ANN VANDERWALKER peacefully left this life with close friends at her side on August 22, 2020, after battling cancer.

She was the second born child of John Thomas VanDerwalker and Alta Jane (Boers) VanDerwalker, born October 28, 1940 in Cripple Creek Colorado. Marla was preceded in death by her parents, and her older sister, Marsha Lee VanDerwalker of Pueblo, CO.

Marla grew up in the Cripple Creek/Victor area, where her father was Mayor of Victor for many years. Upon graduation from Cripple Creek/Victor High School in 1958, she entered Blair Business College in Colorado Springs. Shortly after graduation from Blair, she was offered a job with the FBI in Washington DC. Returning to Colorado Springs in late 1963, she began an exciting 13-year career span with Douglas Aircraft/McDonnell Douglas. In 1976, Marla faithfully started what turned into a 30-year career working for GE Aerospace which was acquired eventually by Martin Marietta-Lockheed Martin and subsequently retired in 2006 with Lockheed Martin. Just before her retirement, she elected to relocate with Lockheed Martin to Bethesda, MD for two years, completing a total of 43 years of service to the Aerospace Industry with an "above and beyond expectation of Executive-Level Support," quoted by those she worked with during that career. It has been said, "This world won't be the same without Marla!"

Marla loved life, humanity, animals and was very civic minded. Most of her friends would call Marla, "a bundle of joy, with a smile always on her face and always interested in what you had to say." After she retired, she began volunteering at numerous places around the Pikes Peak Region including The Space Foundation; Garden of the Gods Visitor Center, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, and Memorial Hospital, to name a few. She loved bowling (being an avid bowler even at the senior level!) gardening, reading and meeting new people. You could say, Marla never met a stranger. She could articulate a conversation with absolutely anyone at any level. In 2010, Marla received her 50-year pin and certificate from the Grand Chapter of Colorado, Order of Eastern Star, Snowflake Chapter 153, Woodland Park, CO.

Throughout her adult life, Marla enjoyed five devoted canine "kids", whom she loved dearly: Tiffany, Corky, Holly, Kodie and Macy. Macy will remain with one of her closest friends. At Ms. VanDerwalker's request, there will be no memorial service.







