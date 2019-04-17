Fitzgerald
MARLENE DEE FITZGERALD
June 23, 1945
April 14, 2019
Our loss is Heaven's gain. Marlene is preceded in death by her father, Elgin Fitzgerald, her mother, Anna Marie Hoagland-Fitzgerald, her sisters, Vicki Fitzgerald-Stryker and Patty Fitzgerald-Guignard, her brother Eddie Fitzgerald, her nephew Cameron Stryker, and great nephew Tyler Schmidt. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Fitzgerald-Conger and countless nieces and nephews. A Viewing will take place Friday, April 19th at 2pm services to follow at 3pm at Blunt Mortuary. All are welcome to celebrate the life of the beautiful, unforgettable Marlene Fitzgerald.
Blunt Mortuary
2229 West Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
(719) 634-8831
Published in The Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019