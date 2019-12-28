Gilbert
MARLENE GILBERT
December 25, 2019
Marlene Gilbert 80 years of age passed away the evening of December 25, 2019 with life long, good friends by her side after enduring critical health issues for many months. She was dedicated to OA which was her passion and did speaking at national conventions for many years. She loved life, family, friends and conversation. She was a school crossing guard for El Paso county and worked at the Goodwill. Marlene was a Christian and could not wait to be with the Lord and her family. She is survived by 4 children Cynthia Luth, Mark Gilbert, Kevin Gilbert and Christopher Gilbert their spouses and many grandchildren.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019