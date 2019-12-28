Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Gilbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARLENE GILBERT

December 25, 2019

Marlene Gilbert 80 years of age passed away the evening of December 25, 2019 with life long, good friends by her side after enduring critical health issues for many months. She was dedicated to OA which was her passion and did speaking at national conventions for many years. She loved life, family, friends and conversation. She was a school crossing guard for El Paso county and worked at the Goodwill. Marlene was a Christian and could not wait to be with the Lord and her family. She is survived by 4 children Cynthia Luth, Mark Gilbert, Kevin Gilbert and Christopher Gilbert their spouses and many grandchildren.





Marlene Gilbert 80 years of age passed away the evening of December 25, 2019 with life long, good friends by her side after enduring critical health issues for many months. She was dedicated to OA which was her passion and did speaking at national conventions for many years. She loved life, family, friends and conversation. She was a school crossing guard for El Paso county and worked at the Goodwill. Marlene was a Christian and could not wait to be with the Lord and her family. She is survived by 4 children Cynthia Luth, Mark Gilbert, Kevin Gilbert and Christopher Gilbert their spouses and many grandchildren. Published in The Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019

