Arnold

MARSHALL P. ARNOLD

May 10, 1944 January 3, 2020

Marshall, 75, peacefully passed away on January 3, 2020, after a five-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He died at home with family and some friends at his bedside.

He was born in El Paso, Texas, to Oliver Perry Arnold and Juanita Mae [Woods] Arnold. After his high school graduation, his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. He earned an Associate of Arts degree at Phoenix College [1965], and both his Bachelor of Science degree [1967] and a Master of Business Administration degree at Arizona State University [1968]. Marshall met his future wife, Jackie Losacker, while both were attending Phoenix College and they married on June 3, 1966, as juniors at ASU.

Marshall began his professional life as an intern for DX Oil Company in Tulsa, Ok. However, his long-time interest in air transportation soon led him to Oklahoma City to join the staff of an airport planning and consulting firm where he earned his credentials in Airport Systems Planning from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. In 1971, Marshall and family moved to San Francisco, CA, as Marshall had been offered a managerial position in a larger airport and properties planning and consulting firm. While there, he was elected to the American Association of Airport Executives. Three years later, Marshall's family moved to Louisville, KY, so that Marshall could serve as part of the Jefferson County Regional Airport Authority. While there, he was honored as a Kentucky Colonel for efforts on behalf of the Airports Association lobbying for airline "deregulation". He testified during the 1976 U.S. Senate Hearing on the issue. Always eager for new career challenges, in 1992, Marshall accepted a position with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Airport Authority in Jeddah. For three years, Marshall and wife, Jackie, lived in the Kingdom and spent all free time traveling throughout the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. In 1995, when his Saudi contract expired, Marshall and Jackie returned to the U.S. moving to Colorado Springs, CO, as Marshall joined the Western Pacific Airlines Financial Services Inaugural Team. He later served as Manager of Properties & Faculties for this new airline. At its demise, he chose to retire.

He and wife, Jackie, enjoyed hiking and biking the many Colorado trails, After purchasing an Airstream trailer and joining the Colorado Airstream Club, they enjoyed many years of travel and camping with fellow Airstreamers.

As Marshall requested, his living family gathered in Colorado Springs to spend his last days with him. A family member, and retired minister, provided a bedside service for Marshall and family in one of his last hours. He chose to donate his body to Life Science. Ash remains will be returned to his wife. In August, again privately, the family will gather to scatter Marshall's ashes where he requested it be done.

In addition to Jackie, he is survived by daughter, Anissa Lyn Arnold; son, Branton Perry Arnold (wife Kecia Renee Correll Arnold); and grandchildren - Perry McCabe Arnold, Ryne Wesley Arnold, and Payton Renee Arnold.





