Biondi

MARTHA BIONDI

October 27, 1933 September 18, 2019

"There is no permanent city for us here on earth; we are looking for the city which is to come." Hebrews 13:14

Martha was born on October 27, 1933 in the Bronx, NY. She was called home by the Lord on September 18, 2019. Martha was the youngest of eight children.

She married her husband Dan Biondi in 1954. They moved to Colorado Springs in 1971 where her love of cooking Italian meals in her "Cucina" made their home a favorite gathering place for family and friends. The love and devotion that Martha had for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will never be forgotten and will always remain as a living legacy to her love of God.

Martha is survived by her husband Dan, sons Vince (Jane) and Greg (Kathy), her grandchildren Laura Flanigan (Travis), Gina Dasso (Ryan), Megan Biondi, and Daniel Biondi (Sarah); and her great grandchildren Leah and Allyson Flanigan and Gavin and Sophia Dasso. Martha is also survived by her sister Marie and several nieces and nephews.

Martha's funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Saint Peters Catholic Church in Monument Colorado.





