Schwab
MARTHA BONFORTE SCHWAB
September 15, 1938 October 17, 2020
Martha Bonforte Schwab, 82, of Colorado Springs, passed away on October 17, 2020 after a valiant battle with ovarian cancer and dementia.
Martha was born on September 15th, 1938 to John and Mary Louise Bonforte in Grand Junction, CO. She graduated from The Madeira School, and went on to earn an undergraduate degree from Colorado College in Colorado Springs, a master's degree from Tufts University in Massachusetts, and later worked for the International Treasury Department.
Martha enjoyed playing tennis and skiing, and later developed a love for golf and playing bridge with her many friends. She was an avid reader and always had a book she was engaged in. She had a great love for animals especially horses and cats and was involved in multiple charities including CASA, ASPCA, and the Colorado Springs Zoo. She also supported St. Jude's, the National Cancer Society
, Red Cross, Salvation Army, and numerous others.
In 1983, she met Gary, and they wed in 1984. They traveled the world together making many good friends along the way. Beginning in 1998, they shared their time between California and Colorado Springs, and continued adding to their many friendships in the process.
Martha is survived by husband Gary, children Doug Wolfe (Sabine), Brooks Wolfe (Nichole), Courtney Wolfe, and grandchildren Skylar and Curtiss.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Our family wants to thank Pikes Peak Hospice for all their support.