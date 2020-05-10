Martha E. Shaw
1932 - 2020
Shaw
MARTHA E. SHAW
December 8, 1932
May 6, 2020
Martha E. Shaw, 87, of Manitou Springs, passed at 7:20 am, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born December 8, 1932 in Viernheim, Germany.
Martha was a longtime Colorado resident of fifty-two years. She was active in many of the local German-American clubs and a member of the Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Wade (Joe) H. Shaw; her father and mother, Willi and Elise Dieter; her two brothers, Conrad and Christian.
She is survived by her son, Brian Shaw; his wife, Annie; granddaughter, Jessica Mayo; and many, many dear friends.
Martha will forever be remembered for her endearing smile and fireball personality. We have all been blessed by having known her and she will truly be missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
The family requests no flowers at this time.




Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Springs Funeral Services
3115 East Platte Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
(719) 328-1793
