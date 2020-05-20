LayeMARTHA JANE LAYEMay 12, 2020 November 11, 1944Martha Jane Laye passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Martha was born in Alamosa, Colorado on November 11, 1944. She met her husband, Darryl, while they were both attending Adams State College. They married and moved to Colorado Springs in 1967. Martha flourished as a beloved wife, mother and true friend to many people.Martha loved everything about supporting her family and all that it encompassed. She was always active in her husband and children's lives and enthusiastically supported school activities and athletic events.Martha was extremely talented and it showed in her amazing garden, floral wreaths, handmade Halloween costumes, Christmas stockings and other sewn gifts. She cooked delicious meals and always had an endless supply of chocolate chip cookies. She was an active volunteer at the Assistance League of Colorado Springs, El Paso County Sheriff's Department, Pikes Peak Neighbors and various philanthropic groups. She is survived by her husband Darryl, daughter Anne (Jerry), son Marty (Katie), and adored grandchildren Elaine, Brooks, Remy and Hudson, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. In addition to her immediate family, Martha invited countless friends into her home which became extended family members. She especially enjoyed supporting many "adopted kids" from USAFA and Colorado College. She was the center of her family, a doting "Grammy", a consummate hostess, and she embodied elegance, generosity, and kindness. She will be missed beyond words.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Assistance League of Colorado Springs (405 South Nevada, Colorado Springs, CO 80903) or the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906).