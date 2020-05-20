Martha Jane Laye
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laye
MARTHA JANE LAYE
May 12, 2020 November 11, 1944
Martha Jane Laye passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Martha was born in Alamosa, Colorado on November 11, 1944. She met her husband, Darryl, while they were both attending Adams State College. They married and moved to Colorado Springs in 1967. Martha flourished as a beloved wife, mother and true friend to many people.
Martha loved everything about supporting her family and all that it encompassed. She was always active in her husband and children's lives and enthusiastically supported school activities and athletic events.
Martha was extremely talented and it showed in her amazing garden, floral wreaths, handmade Halloween costumes, Christmas stockings and other sewn gifts. She cooked delicious meals and always had an endless supply of chocolate chip cookies. She was an active volunteer at the Assistance League of Colorado Springs, El Paso County Sheriff's Department, Pikes Peak Neighbors and various philanthropic groups. She is survived by her husband Darryl, daughter Anne (Jerry), son Marty (Katie), and adored grandchildren Elaine, Brooks, Remy and Hudson, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. In addition to her immediate family, Martha invited countless friends into her home which became extended family members. She especially enjoyed supporting many "adopted kids" from USAFA and Colorado College. She was the center of her family, a doting "Grammy", a consummate hostess, and she embodied elegance, generosity, and kindness. She will be missed beyond words.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Assistance League of Colorado Springs (405 South Nevada, Colorado Springs, CO 80903) or the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved