Kinsinger

MARTHA JEAN KINSINGER

September 14, 2019

Martha Jean Kinsinger, a devoted wife of 63 years, gave her life back to the lord the evening of Sept 14, 2019, with her daughter Molly holding her hand. With a fierce passion for living life to its fullest, this loving family matriarch was an inspiration to those around her. An avid runner until her last years of life, Martha could often be found participating in the most challenging of races. If she wasn't running you could find her in Cripple Creek Colorado or Las Vegas Nevada, winning mostly. A devoted Catholic, Martha survived many near death encounters. When asked where she got her strength to survive, Martha said "my friend, Jesus Christ."

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mabel Silva; brothers Michael and Thomas Silva. She is survived by her husband Neal L. Kinsinger; son Neal T. Kinsinger; daughter Molly A. (Kinsinger) Hankins & son-in-law Charles W. Hankins. Martha is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Martha's funeral services will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80918, on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:00 AM.





