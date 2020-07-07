Harris
MARTHA "MARTY" LEE (WAYLAND) HARRIS
September 22, 1946 June 28, 2020
Martha Lee Harris,73,died June 28th,2020 after a lengthy illness.Martha was born Sept 22,1946 in Colorado Springs to Alfred C and Linnie E Wayland(both deceased).She was extremely proud of her two sons Damon L Harris(wife Ginger) and Brian K Harris(wife Susan).Martha is also survived by nephew and caregiver Damon Holliman as well as many nieces and nephews,great friends and neighbors. She had nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters(a great-grandson predeceased her).Burial at Evergreen Cemetery.