1/1
Martha Lee (Wayland) Harris
1946 - 2020
Harris
MARTHA "MARTY" LEE (WAYLAND) HARRIS
September 22, 1946 June 28, 2020
Martha Lee Harris,73,died June 28th,2020 after a lengthy illness.Martha was born Sept 22,1946 in Colorado Springs to Alfred C and Linnie E Wayland(both deceased).She was extremely proud of her two sons Damon L Harris(wife Ginger) and Brian K Harris(wife Susan).Martha is also survived by nephew and caregiver Damon Holliman as well as many nieces and nephews,great friends and neighbors. She had nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters(a great-grandson predeceased her).Burial at Evergreen Cemetery. View online memorial @ www.MountainMemorialFH.com



Published in The Gazette on Jul. 7, 2020.
July 7, 2020
She was a caring and wonderful person. Knew her for years as she kept Damon's statistics and we always tried to outdo each other in being the first to mail Christmas cards to the other. She will be missed, Love Ya.
Stan Loewenkamp
Friend
July 7, 2020
Martha was a quiet person. She was a kind person. I will miss her. Love Sandra
Sandra Tullis
Friend
