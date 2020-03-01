Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Louise (Wicklund) Keene. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Celebration of Life 2:30 PM Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church 8 Fourth Street Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Keene

MARTHA "MARTY" LOUISE (WICKLUND) KEENE



Martha (Marty) Louise Wicklund Keene recently passed from this earthly life to her eternal home in Heaven. Marty was born in Illinois in 1929 to Laura and Ward.

Marty graduated from DePauw University and married her college sweetheart Ralph W. Wicklund in 1951. The happy couple then moved to Colorado Springs to start their new life together.

Marty was extremely active in the Colorado Springs community while raising the bright spots in her life, Betsy and Jon. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Alpha Phi Sorority Alumni, the Junior League of Colorado Springs, Daughters of the American Revolution (Zebulon Pike Chapter), and PEO (Chapter C). In the early 70's, she completed her Teacher's Certification and became a much-loved schoolteacher at Patrick Henry Elementary. Teaching was one of the most fulfilling contributions of her life. She was an avid tennis player and loved gardening, birdwatching, skiing, hiking, playing bridge, and traveling.

After Ralph's passing, Marty retired and traveled the world. On a college reunion trip, she reconnected with a DePauw acquaintance who was also widowed, James (Jim) R. Keene. The two courted and decided to marry and continue their life journeys together in 1996.

They started out their new adventures in Lovettsville, VA, and then moved to Colorado Springs in 1999. Marty didn't miss a beat re-entering her favorite activities and community organizations, adding volunteering at Chapel of Our Saviour and The Thrift House to her community activities. Marty had a full life, fully treasuring family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Jim Keene, her children Betsy and Jon and their spouses Dan and Cathy. Also surviving are her stepchildren Jim Keene Jr., Laurie Keene, Gretchen Siebert, Marcia Keene, and Tom Keene and their spouses, 15 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7th, at the Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church, 8 Fourth Street, Colorado Springs, CO, 80906. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to: JDRF or a in her memory.







