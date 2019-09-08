Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Payne Manly. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Send Flowers Obituary

Manly

MARTHA PAYNE MANLY

March 14, 1936

July 10, 2019

Martha P. Manly, 83, peacefully walked Home into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 10, 2019. She was in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born Martha Ann Payne in Birmingham, Alabama, she was the cherished daughter of Clyde Ladell and Martha "Gerusha" (McBrayer) Payne. She is survived in family of origin by her only sibling and older brother, Clyde "Ladell" (Jean) Payne of California.

Martha spent more than 50 years of her life as the beloved wife of Charles G. Manly, Sr. who preceded her in death in 2009. A career Minister and Army Chaplain, Martha devotedly supported her husband, their children, and their congregations across many years, locations and situations. Later in their marriage, Martha began her very successful career as a Realtor here in Colorado Springs, and then later in Florida. In addition to finding meaning and enjoyment in this field, she was honored and recognized repeatedly in her profession over the years.

She was a strong, independent, kind, hospitable, smart, funny, gifted and beautiful woman. She loved her God, her family, her friends and her pets well. She enjoyed traveling, being involved in church choirs and other activities, good food and good wine, playing the piano, reading, crossword puzzles, walking and experiencing nature, and spending time with her loved ones. She was ever the example of refined, southern, gentile hospitality, making people feel welcomed and appreciated in her presence regardless of circumstance.

Martha leaves behind her three children, Denise (Collin) Dalgarn, Marian (Rusty) Willis and Charles G., Jr. (Nancy) Manly; her seven grandchildren, Erik Dalgarn, Caroline Mercer, Brian Dalgarn, Jana Willis, Kaity Willis, Charles G. "Adam" Manly, III and Avalon A. Manly; along with her fourteen great-grandchildren.

She leaves an unfillable void in our lives and a great legacy in the world. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Please come and join us for an informal gathering in honoring, remembering and celebrating Martha's life, supporting family, friends and colleagues; sharing some of the special ways in which she touched our lives.

Remembrance Gathering, 2:00PM-4:00PM, Monday, September 30, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.

Contributions in Martha's

memory may be made

to Mercy's Gate, www.

or

Springs Rescue Mission,

www.donate.springs

donate or Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritans







