NobleMARTI J. NOBLEAugust 19, 1936 August 15, 2020Marti J Noble 83 of Colorado Springs passed away August 15, 2020. Marti was born on August 19, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio. Marti married George in January of 1955. He predeceased Marti in May of 2016. She is survived by her children, Vickie (Richard) Rasmussen, Dale (Lee) Noble and Rene' Perry as well as four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She enjoyed her outings with her very dear friend. She was a wonderful homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She loved the Lord and is rejoicing with Him now. We will miss her and all of her wonderful cooking, especially her Potato Soup.