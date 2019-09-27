Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Anthony Nilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nilson

MARTIN ANTHONY NILSON

October 3, 1949 September 20, 2019

Martin Nilson, 69, passed into eternity September 20, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was born October 3, 1949 in Queens, New York to Martin and Veronica Nilson.

Martin, with his family, settled in Colorado Springs after proudly serving the Armed Forces for over twenty years. He continued to work for many years for the Department of Corrections and then finally retiring.

Martin enjoyed setting up the pool in the backyard every summer and taught each grandchild how to swim. He had a couch on the back patio where he enjoyed sitting to drink his coffee and feeding "Charlie" his pet squirrel. He loved and enjoyed fishing at Manitou Lake, one of his favorite spots. He also enjoyed his Wednesday outing with a group of friends. Martin loved and was proud of his family.

"You were an excellent husband, and I Love You,"- Barbara

Martin is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Nilson; two sons, Eric (Jacqueline) Nilson and Lance, Sr. (Felisha) Nilson; five grandsons, William, Lance, Jr., Nathan, Tyler and Daymian Nilson; two granddaughters, Jacelyn and Chloe Nilson; one great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Castellanos; two great-grandsons, Domanick and Thorlonzo Castellanos; and two sisters, Bernadette Nilson and Veronica Houston.







