Simon

MARTIN SIMON

1930

November 5, 2020

Security where they were both very active. They enjoyed traveling after retirement, often with a group of friends from church who became known as "The Faithful Eight". Many trips, both with family and friends, were railroad themed. Martin had a passion for large train engines and historic rail lines, able to report many facts about the locations.

We lost our much-loved father and grandfather on November 5, 2020, just 16 days after his 90th birthday and 6 months after his wife Esther, after 67 years of marriage.

Martin was born in Deerbrook, Wisconsin. He was the fourth child of six born to Michael and Emma (Dumjohn) Simon. His family had a dairy farm where he worked along with his brothers and sisters as they grew up. Martin was drafted into the Army, serving in Korea and was stationed at Camp Carson. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs where he met his future bride, Esther.

Martin and Esther moved to Security, Colorado, after marrying in 1953. They purchased one of the first houses that were built in the new subdivision. The house was surrounded by dirt roads and open fields.

They were blessed with three children, Kristina, Karl and Karen - the "3 K's" as they were known, especially on Christmas cards.

Martin had a wide variety of occupations throughout his life. He delivered Schlitz beer to notable locations in Colorado Springs including The Cotton Club and as far away as Hartsel. Martin became very well known in Colorado Springs during his years delivering milk for Sinton Dairy. He proudly operated Ivywild Conoco for several years. He went on to work for El Paso County road department, operating heavy equipment that included road graders (his favorite) and snowplows. He retired from the county in 1990 after 17 years. He was past president of the SecurityLions club. He served on the board of directors for Pikes Peak Community Action Agency from 1994 to 2000. He and Esther were also actively involved in Fountain Valley Cares.

Martin and Esther were long time members of Faith Lutheran Church in

Martin is survived by his sister Mae Ellen Ehrenberg, his three children Kristina Sharp, Karl (Carol) Simon, Karen Simon and grandchildren Amanda (Cory) Nigbur and Colin Sharp, as well as his constant companion Kitty cat, who was with him at the end.

A funeral service is planned for Friday November 13, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral home at 11 AM, located at Fountain and Union. A maximum of 30 people will be allowed in the chapel. Immediately after the service a burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers pleaseconsider a donation to The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region or acharity of your choice.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store