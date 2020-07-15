Bates

MARTIN "MARTY" WISE BATES

02/15/1937 - 07/09/2020

Martin Wise Bates (Marty Bates) passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.

He was born February 5, 1937, in Benkelman, Neb. He was the son of Francis Evan Bates and Greta Marie (Wise) Bates. He had many fond memories of growing up on his parents' cattle ranch in Nebraska. Marty attended St. Mary's High School in Colorado Springs and Regis College in Denver, Colo. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran, and served aboard the USS Philippine Sea. He was also a proud American, the Bates family came to America in 1682, purchasing their land from William Penn.

Marty married Glennis Maxine (Bush) Bates on January 2, 1957. They were married more than 63 years. They raised their family in the midwest and eventually in Thousand Oaks, California, where they settled in 1973.

Marty Bates proudly served as an elected official on the Ventura County (California) Board of Education as president and board member for 24 years. He was the grandson of a Nebraska State Legislator, which may be where he got his love of politics.

Marty's proudest accomplishment, though, was his family: 5 children, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great- grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Glennis Bates; his sisters, Barbara Edwards and Francine Pieper; his brother-in-law, Richard Bush; his sister-in-law, Sue Bush; his children, Kelly (Ron) McKinney, Martin (Nancy) Bates, Kathleen (Scott) Nelson, Kristine (Mark) Lorenz, and Karin Bates; and his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held.







