Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Buckley

MARTY BUCKLEY April 7, 2019

The world got smaller on the evening of April 7, 2019. And a lot less fun. Marty Buckley, devoted husband, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and former soccer coach, took his last breath at his home in Chico, California.

Coach Buckley touched more lives in his 65 years then can possibly be listed. He and his remarkable wife, Cindy Buckley, created an extended family that stretches from Chico, where they both went to college, to Colorado Springs, where Marty coached and taught for 28 years, and back again. A significant amount of Budweiser was consumed along the way. Countless stories were told, consistent laughter was heard, golf balls flew in different directions, poker was played, BBQs took place and many, many people knew they were loved.

Marty was always that way, always building family, always adding more people to his heart, from growing up in Los Altos, California with his parents, Poppa Jack and Annie, his four siblings and a huge and loyal group of Homestead High School pals, to his time at Chico State and the many soccer teams he played on and coached, to the years at the Air Force Academy with so many beloved colleagues and cadets, and to his return to Chico in retirement, a move that clearly increased social activity in the city.

His last couple of years were a battle. He got hit by cancer and he hit back. He defied the odds so long that it seemed almost miraculous. He loved life intensely. He loved his wife intensely. They had built something incredible together, tied to so many wonderful people, and he flat out didn't want to let it go. Cindy's devotion to him, and the devotion to and from his family and friends, kept him going longer than anyone could have imagined. His spirit seemed unstoppable.

Over the past few months, cards and letters have been flowing in to Marty from all over, messages letting him know how much he means to so many, how many lives he touched, how much joy he created. He read them and said to Cindy, "I guess I did O.K."

Marty Buckley did more than O.K. He was a great man.

He is mourned and celebrated by his beloved spouse of 36 years, Cindy Buckley, his sister Suzanne Buckley-Dunckel, brothers Jon (dec 1988), Matt and Pete Buckley, Cindy's fellow "outlaws" Jamila Cranston, Ken Dunckel, Terry Brooks and Joan Langley, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, the incredible Flaherty cousins, and a not-small-at all-army of Chico friends, Colorado Springs friends, Bozos and extended family members of all ages.

The Buckley family is grateful beyond words for all the love and support given to Marty and Cindy. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses and staff of the Enloe Cancer Center and the angels on the 4th floor of the Enloe Hospital.

Celebrations of Marty's life are being planned for both Chico and Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marty's name would be greatly appreciated for Ability First, a sports program for physically disabled youth: Ability First, P.O. Box 4235, Chico, CA 95927, 530-966-0115.





BuckleyMARTY BUCKLEY April 7, 2019The world got smaller on the evening of April 7, 2019. And a lot less fun. Marty Buckley, devoted husband, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and former soccer coach, took his last breath at his home in Chico, California.Coach Buckley touched more lives in his 65 years then can possibly be listed. He and his remarkable wife, Cindy Buckley, created an extended family that stretches from Chico, where they both went to college, to Colorado Springs, where Marty coached and taught for 28 years, and back again. A significant amount of Budweiser was consumed along the way. Countless stories were told, consistent laughter was heard, golf balls flew in different directions, poker was played, BBQs took place and many, many people knew they were loved.Marty was always that way, always building family, always adding more people to his heart, from growing up in Los Altos, California with his parents, Poppa Jack and Annie, his four siblings and a huge and loyal group of Homestead High School pals, to his time at Chico State and the many soccer teams he played on and coached, to the years at the Air Force Academy with so many beloved colleagues and cadets, and to his return to Chico in retirement, a move that clearly increased social activity in the city.His last couple of years were a battle. He got hit by cancer and he hit back. He defied the odds so long that it seemed almost miraculous. He loved life intensely. He loved his wife intensely. They had built something incredible together, tied to so many wonderful people, and he flat out didn't want to let it go. Cindy's devotion to him, and the devotion to and from his family and friends, kept him going longer than anyone could have imagined. His spirit seemed unstoppable.Over the past few months, cards and letters have been flowing in to Marty from all over, messages letting him know how much he means to so many, how many lives he touched, how much joy he created. He read them and said to Cindy, "I guess I did O.K."Marty Buckley did more than O.K. He was a great man.He is mourned and celebrated by his beloved spouse of 36 years, Cindy Buckley, his sister Suzanne Buckley-Dunckel, brothers Jon (dec 1988), Matt and Pete Buckley, Cindy's fellow "outlaws" Jamila Cranston, Ken Dunckel, Terry Brooks and Joan Langley, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, the incredible Flaherty cousins, and a not-small-at all-army of Chico friends, Colorado Springs friends, Bozos and extended family members of all ages.The Buckley family is grateful beyond words for all the love and support given to Marty and Cindy. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses and staff of the Enloe Cancer Center and the angels on the 4th floor of the Enloe Hospital.Celebrations of Marty's life are being planned for both Chico and Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marty's name would be greatly appreciated for Ability First, a sports program for physically disabled youth: Ability First, P.O. Box 4235, Chico, CA 95927, 530-966-0115. Funeral Home Newton-Bracewell

680 Camellia Way

Chico , CA 95926

(530) 342-9003 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close