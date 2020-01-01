Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Dolsey) Patterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patterson

MARY ANN (DOLSEY) PATTERSON

June 30, 1942 December 28, 2019

Mary Ann Dolsey Patterson, 77, was born June 30, 1942 in Slab Fork, West Virginia to the union of John Edward Dolsey and Agnes Lisbon Jones. She was called to her heavenly home on December 28, 2019. She was a longtime member of Divine Spirit Baptist Church. Mary was passionate about spending quality time with family and friends, singing, and dancing. She will forever be remembered for her strong faith in God and warm loving heart. Mary Ann resided in Colorado Springs for over 40 years and she previously lived in Beckley, West Virginia, Georgia, New York, and Germany.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents John Edward Dolsey and Agnes Lisbon Jones; and her loving husband of 49 years, Homer Patterson, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Tracei (Erich) Champion of Scotts Valley, California, Stephanie (Reginale) Patterson-Gray of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters, Alice Page of Beckley, West Viriginia, and E. Bernice Jackson of Woodbridge, Virginia; and brother, James Madison of Highland, California; she also leaves behind five grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, 5pm-7pm at Angelus Chapel, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80910. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Divine Spirit Baptist Church, 2626 Verde Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80910. Interment at Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting







PattersonMARY ANN (DOLSEY) PATTERSONJune 30, 1942 December 28, 2019Mary Ann Dolsey Patterson, 77, was born June 30, 1942 in Slab Fork, West Virginia to the union of John Edward Dolsey and Agnes Lisbon Jones. She was called to her heavenly home on December 28, 2019. She was a longtime member of Divine Spirit Baptist Church. Mary was passionate about spending quality time with family and friends, singing, and dancing. She will forever be remembered for her strong faith in God and warm loving heart. Mary Ann resided in Colorado Springs for over 40 years and she previously lived in Beckley, West Virginia, Georgia, New York, and Germany.Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents John Edward Dolsey and Agnes Lisbon Jones; and her loving husband of 49 years, Homer Patterson, Jr.She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Tracei (Erich) Champion of Scotts Valley, California, Stephanie (Reginale) Patterson-Gray of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters, Alice Page of Beckley, West Viriginia, and E. Bernice Jackson of Woodbridge, Virginia; and brother, James Madison of Highland, California; she also leaves behind five grandchildren and a host of family and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, 5pm-7pm at Angelus Chapel, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80910. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Divine Spirit Baptist Church, 2626 Verde Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80910. Interment at Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close