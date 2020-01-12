Fitzgibbons
MARY ANNETTE (ANN) FITZGIBBONS
January 6, 2020
Mary Annette (Ann) Fitzgibbons returned home to be in the loving arms of her Savior on January 6, 2020. She passed at home with her family by her side, just as she would have wished. Her husband of 66 years, Joseph A., was holding her hand. She loved children, teaching 1,000's of children during her many years in education. She was most proud of her amazing great grandchildren, grandchildren and her children, Michael (Nita), JoAnne Bartoletti (Rick), Susan Massa, Steven (Annie), Mary Jo Foley (Kevin) and Joe (Kelly). Her complete obituary is with Swan Law. Services will be held Thursday, January 16th at 11 a.m. at the chapel of First United Methodist church, 420 North Nevada Ave. In lieu of flowers, Ann asked donations for The Place, 423 East Cucharras Street, 80903.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020