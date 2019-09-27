Watkins
MARY BETH WATKINS
Mary Beth Watkins of Colorado Springs passed away at home on September 22, 2019 at the age of 65. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.
Mary Beth was a graduate of UCCS and worked for the Colorado Springs School District 11 before retiring.
Mary Beth was an artist, enjoyed crocheting and loved animals, especially her dogs Hope and JC. She loved her family dearly and everyone who loved her will sadly miss her.
Mary Beth is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Martha Ebenkamp; and nephew, Adam Ebenkamp. She will forever be remembered by her husband, Ron Watkins; her daughters, Jillian (Chris) Cyr, Carol Johnson and Sara (Kyle) Kelsey; her sons, Chris (Janet) Finan, Timothy, Benjamin (Chrystal) and Andrew (Mar-ti) Watkins; her brothers, David (Patty) Ebenkamp and Robert Ebenkamp; her grandchildren, Alysa, Paul, Angel, Joleigh, Macklynn, Sullivan, Emeri, Aiden, Ryan and Jonah; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Service is on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Mountain View Mortuary located at 2350 Montebello Square Dr. Colorado Springs, Colorado. A public visitation will be from 11am-12:30 pm.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019