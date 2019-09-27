Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Beth Watkins. View Sign Service Information Mountain View Mortuary 2350 Montebello Square Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80918 (719)-590-8922 Send Flowers Obituary

Watkins

MARY BETH WATKINS

Mary Beth Watkins of Colorado Springs passed away at home on September 22, 2019 at the age of 65. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.

Mary Beth was a graduate of UCCS and worked for the Colorado Springs School District 11 before retiring.

Mary Beth was an artist, enjoyed crocheting and loved animals, especially her dogs Hope and JC. She loved her family dearly and everyone who loved her will sadly miss her.

Mary Beth is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Martha Ebenkamp; and nephew, Adam Ebenkamp. She will forever be remembered by her husband, Ron Watkins; her daughters, Jillian (Chris) Cyr, Carol Johnson and Sara (Kyle) Kelsey; her sons, Chris (Janet) Finan, Timothy, Benjamin (Chrystal) and Andrew (Mar-ti) Watkins; her brothers, David (Patty) Ebenkamp and Robert Ebenkamp; her grandchildren, Alysa, Paul, Angel, Joleigh, Macklynn, Sullivan, Emeri, Aiden, Ryan and Jonah; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial Service is on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Mountain View Mortuary located at 2350 Montebello Square Dr. Colorado Springs, Colorado. A public visitation will be from 11am-12:30 pm.







WatkinsMARY BETH WATKINSMary Beth Watkins of Colorado Springs passed away at home on September 22, 2019 at the age of 65. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.Mary Beth was a graduate of UCCS and worked for the Colorado Springs School District 11 before retiring.Mary Beth was an artist, enjoyed crocheting and loved animals, especially her dogs Hope and JC. She loved her family dearly and everyone who loved her will sadly miss her.Mary Beth is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Martha Ebenkamp; and nephew, Adam Ebenkamp. She will forever be remembered by her husband, Ron Watkins; her daughters, Jillian (Chris) Cyr, Carol Johnson and Sara (Kyle) Kelsey; her sons, Chris (Janet) Finan, Timothy, Benjamin (Chrystal) and Andrew (Mar-ti) Watkins; her brothers, David (Patty) Ebenkamp and Robert Ebenkamp; her grandchildren, Alysa, Paul, Angel, Joleigh, Macklynn, Sullivan, Emeri, Aiden, Ryan and Jonah; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.A Memorial Service is on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Mountain View Mortuary located at 2350 Montebello Square Dr. Colorado Springs, Colorado. A public visitation will be from 11am-12:30 pm. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close